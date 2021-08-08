Sports

Elliott loses crew chief for The Glen to NASCAR penalties

The Associated Press

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.

Chase Elliott's bid for a three-peat at Watkins Glen took a hit hours before Sunday's Cup race when NASCAR penalized the No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports for violating series rules and ejected crew chief Alan Gustafson.

The No. 20 Toyota driven by Christopher Bell for Joe Gibbs Racing also received the same L1 penalties regarding rear-window air deflectors and crew chief Adam Stevens was ejected.

Both teams lost 10 driver and owner points, were fined $25,000 and will start at the back of the field.

Joe Gibbs Racing also had changes to the pit crews of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch because of COVID-19 protocols. Bryan Backus will be the front tire changer on Truex’s No. 19 team Sunday. He replaces Hunter Masling, who the team said was out because of close contact. Joshua Pech will be the fueler for Busch’s No. 18 team. He replaces Matthew Tyrrell, who also had close contact.

Elliott, whose car failed inspection twice, has won the past two races at The Glen and was to start 11th on the grid before the penalties.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

McLaren Racing buys majority share of Arrow McLaren SP

August 08, 2021 9:11 AM

News

Yankees COVID-19 outbreak continues as Rizzo tests positive

August 08, 2021 9:09 AM

Sports

All-Pro CB Howard agrees to reworked contract with Dolphins

August 08, 2021 8:48 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service