Lyles scheduled to start for Rangers at Athletics

Texas Rangers (39-72, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (63-48, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -268, Rangers +221; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 33-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .580 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 13-42 away from home. Texas has slugged .367 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .484.

The Athletics won the last meeting 12-3. Cole Irvin earned his eighth victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Oakland. Drew Anderson took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 28 home runs and is batting .286.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 24 home runs and is slugging .484.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).