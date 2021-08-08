Gil expected to start for New York against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (58-54, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (61-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -146, Mariners +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees are 32-24 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .393 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Mariners are 25-31 in road games. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Andrew Heaney notched his seventh victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Anthony Misiewicz took his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 26 home runs and is slugging .477.

Mitch Haniger ranks second on the Mariners with 109 hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), J.P. Crawford: (illness).