Impressive run for Tulare boxer Richard Torrez, who brings home silver from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic hopeful Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare works out in his gym in Tulare on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Torrez Jr. was gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympics until the International Olympic Committee postponed the Olympics until 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Even with a loss in his final fight, Richard Torrez Jr. still accomplished plenty at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Torrez Jr., who was the third seed in Tokyo, faced top-seeded Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan for the gold medal of the super heavyweight division on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo (late Saturday PDT) and lost by unanimous decision.

Torrez had a strong start to start the opening round when he worked inside on Jalolov. He won round 1 on three of the five judges’ scorecards.

But the second round was different.

Torrez was given a standing-eight count and also warned for leading with his head lowered against his much taller opponent.

The 6-foot-7 Jalolov took the next two rounds to pick up the decision and Torrez, who stands 6-2, would have to settle for silver.

Got it done!@richardtorrez21 will bring home the super heavyweight boxing silver from the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/rC73CJgOzh — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2021

The fight was a rematch as the fighters had met in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Elite World Championships, a knockout win for Jalolov.

This time, the odds did not favor Torrez, who was listed as a plus-500 underdog against Jalolov (-900) by Bovada.

Torrez, however, entered off three impressive, dominating wins en route to the gold medal round.

He recorded victories over two-time Olympian Chouaib Bouloudinats (5-0), Cuba’s Dainier Pero (4-1) and 2019 World Championship silver medalist Kamshybek Kunkabayev (RSC).

#USA Richard Torrez Jr, the fighting pride of beautiful Tulare, California. He is now an #Olympics silver medalist #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/i9GkF6phhw — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 8, 2021

Torrez was the first American super heavyweight to compete in an Olympic Games final since Riddick Bowe in 1988.

He was eyeing to become the first U.S. super heavyweight Olympic champion since 1984, when Tyrell Biggs won in the division’s Olympic debut.

Torrez’s medal still makes him just the third super heavyweight medalist overall for Team USA.