Fresno’s Lynn Williams bringing home Olympic bronze medal after USWNT takes down Australia

United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammates scoring her side’s 2nd goal against Australia in the women’s bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japon. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) AP

The U.S. women’s soccer team relied on its experience in a 4-3 victory over Australia to clinch a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the third Olympic medal for veteran program fixtures Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbruun and the first for Bullard High grad Lynn Williams.

Fresno’s Williams did not play in the medal match, but on the way had an assist and scored a goal in a tense quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, the final 2-2 with the U.S. winning on penalty kicks. It was her first start for the U.S. team – Williams was an alternate to the Olympic team before the rosters were expanded due in part to COVID-19.

United States’ Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Silvia Izquierdo AP

In a normal Olympics tournament an alternate could be added to the team in the event of an injury, and the injured player could not return. But several coaches appealed to include alternates with the coronavirus pandemic impacting rosters and preparation for many teams.

It was a rough run for the U.S., but in the bronze medal match on Thursday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Rapinoe and Lloyd both scored two goals in leading the U.S. to victory. The second for Lloyd, in the 51st minute, was her 10th in the Olympics and a record-breaker, making her the USWNT’s top scorer at the Games.

“We really didn’t play well the entire tournament and we finally put it together tonight. I’m just bursting with pride for this team,” Rapinoe told media after the match. “We knew all of us had another level to what we showed in this tournament. Nobody was anywhere near satisfied with their play and certainly not us up front and in midfield.”

The U.S. was up 4-1 at that point, but Australia closed on goals in the 54th and 89th minutes.

The United States had won a gold medal in three of the four previous Olympic Games, but were left to play for a bronze medal after a 1-0 loss to eventual gold medal-winner Canada in the semifinals. Williams started thaat match, too.

The USWNT, the reigning World Cup champions and favorite to again win a gold, had opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Sweden, snapping a 44-match unbeaten streak.