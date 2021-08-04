Sources: Sacramento Kings re-signing free agent guard Terence Davis to new two-year deal

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (9) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) in the third quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings made another move to solidify their bench Wednesday, reaching an agreement to bring back free agent guard Terence Davis.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are signing Davis to a new two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis returns to a young guard rotation that features De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and rookie first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell.

Davis thought he played the best basketball of his career after coming to Sacramento at the trade deadline last season. The Kings acquired the 24-year-old guard in exchange for a second-round pick in a March 25 trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Davis averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27 games for the Kings, carving out a key role as a reserve for coach Luke Walton. Davis bolstered Sacramento’s bench and demonstrated his explosive scoring ability on multiple occasions, including two 27-point games. He also provided defense and rebounding, helping the Kings improve two of their biggest weaknesses.

Davis felt he was a good fit in Sacramento and expressed a desire to stay when asked about his future with the Kings at the end of the season.

“It’s definitely looking like that,” he said. “It’s looking really good for me. I would say this is some of the best basketball I’ve played in my career, even in college. This is a stretch of some of the best games I’ve played in my entire life.”

Davis went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, but he emerged as an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection after averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Raptors in 2019-20. His playing time and production dipped last season amid allegations of domestic violence. Most of the charges against Davis were later dismissed. He said the trade to Sacramento gave him an opportunity for a “fresh, clean start.”