Boxer or bulldozer? Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. is both as he nears Olympic boxing gold

Kamshybek Kunkabayev, of Kazakhstan, falls after a blow from Richard Torrez, Jr., of the United States, during their super heavyweight semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP

Richard Torrez Jr. left no doubt in his semifinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tulare native and Mission Oak High grad had dominated from the beginning for Team USA when the referee stopped the fight in the third round of a super heavyweight bout versus Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Unkabayev late Tuesday night PDT at the Kokugikan Arena.

“That’s what we came for,” Torrez said as he left the ring, knowing that he wanted to fight for a gold medal.

The stoppage came after Torrez landed a punch and busted open Unkabayev’s nose, creating a huge cut.

Torrez advances to the gold medal round and will face Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov on Saturday evening (PDT).

It was all Torrez on Wednesday afternoon in Tokyo.

Torrez attacked Unkabayev, landing many punches including one that produced a knockdown before the end of the second round.

He continued his relentless ways, refusing to sit on a big lead heading into the final round, opening the cut on Unkabayev with what the NBC announcer called “another one of those wrecking ball left hands.”

Richard Torrez Jr., of the United States, right, lands a shot to the face of Kamshybek Kunkabayev, of Kazakhstan, during their super heavyweight semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Franklin II AP

Torrez was coming off wins in the tournament over Algeria’s Chouaib Bouloudinats and Cuba’s Dainier Pero.

The gold medal bout is set for 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Tokyo (11:15 p.m. PDT Saturday).

This story will be updated.