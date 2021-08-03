Adell’s 3 RBIs in season debut help Angels beat Rangers 11-3

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez throws to the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs and had three hits in his season debut for the Los Angeles Angels, and that wasn’t even what impressed manager Joe Maddon the most.

“Everybody’s going to focus on hits. I’m focusing on process with him. ... His process was outstanding,” Maddon said. “I really liked the baserunning and the command of the strike zone. Those are the two things that are going to make him a really good major league player, is understanding the nuance of the game.”

Adell had a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning to put the Angels ahead to stay, then added an RBI single over a drawn-in infield in a four-run seventh of an 11-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft came back from a 1-2 count to walk in his first at-bat — which Adell and Maddon both called his best of the night — and his third hit was another double in the ninth. He also had a stolen base.

“Over time, you start to see these pitches and pick up on what they’re going to do and where you want to get the ball,” Adell said. “I’m glad I was able to spit on those, and definitely more of like a work in progress, you know, before you really understand which ones you can attack and which ones you've got to lay off.”

Jack Mayfield homered and Phil Gosselin had three RBI singles for the Angels, who won for only the second time in six games.

The 21-year-old Adell, who made his big league debut and exceeded rookie status by hitting .161 over 124 at-bats in 38 games last season, started in right field a day after his recall from Triple-A Salt Lake.

“Good things happened. I just played the game at the end of the day,” Adell said. “I’m really happy that I could produce.”

José Suarez (5-4) struck out six with one walk while allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Mayfield's fifth homer — from the No. 9 spot — was a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead to chase Jordan Lyles. Mayfield was the batter right after José Iglesias got thrown out trying to score from first on Brandon Marsh's double to deep straightaway center field.

Lyles (5-8) struck out six, walked three and gave up nine hits.

Andy Ibañez homered for the last-place Rangers, who missed a chance to match their season high with a fourth consecutive victory. His fourth homer came after Adolis García, their rookie All-Star center fielder, led off the sixth with a double.

García got his second outfield assist of the night when he grabbed the ball after Marsh's double bounced off the wall, then threw a strike to second baseman Ibañez for an impressive relay home to nab Iglesias.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Ibañez has been the team's most consistent player, both on offense and defense.

“It was a really good relay. He’s been making all the plays over at second,” Woodward said. “But his at-bats are honestly our best at-bats out of everybody. So it’s been fun to watch.”

RANGERS ROOKIE RUN

Texas led 1-0 when Curtis Terry got his first big league RBI with a two-out single in the second that scored fellow rookie DJ Peters from first. Peters had reached when he grounded a checked-swing single to right in his first Rangers at-bat, a day after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: All-Star 1B Jared Walsh, who went on the injured list last week with a right intercoastal strain, took about 10 swings in the batting cage Monday with no issues. “The swings with not feeling it at all is a positive sign,” manager Joe Maddon said. Walsh could be activated as early as this weekend.

UP NEXT

Two-way standout Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.07 ERA), the major league home run leader with 37, makes his first pitching start since July 26. The right-handed pitcher and left-handed hitter hasn’t missed a game at DH since since getting hit on the thumb of his pitching hand by a foul ball in the dugout last Wednesday. The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 20 innings. Rangers lefty Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23) has lost his last seven starts, the longest single-season losing streak in Rangers history.