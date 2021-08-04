Fans ‘fall in love’ with Kings rookie Davion Mitchell after big California Classic debut

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15), right, defends against Golden State Warriors guard Jaquori McLaughlin (40) during the second period of their NBA California Classic game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. The four-team, two-day format began Tuesday, featuring a double-header matchup each day with the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Davion Mitchell received a rousing ovation when he was introduced before the game. By the end of the night, Kings fans were serenading the rookie point guard with chants of MVP.

Mitchell had a game-high 23 points, three rebounds and three steals in an 89-82 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on the first night of the California Classic on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Thousands filled most of the lower bowl in the arena to get their first look at Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in last week’s NBA draft, and the rest of Sacramento’s summer league squad.

“Yeah, man, the environment was phenomenal,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t know all those people were going to come out there, but it just shows they really care about their players and they really care about Sacramento. I love it.”

Mitchell made 9 of 18 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He missed three free throws, committed three turnovers and then left the game in the final minute due to leg cramps, but by then he had already won the crowd’s affection.

“They’re going to love him because he competes,” said Kings summer league coach Bobby Jackson, one of the most beloved figures in franchise history. “He’s going to lay it on the line every single night and that’s the one thing about Sacramento. Once they find a guy they know is going to compete at a high level every single night, they’re going to fall in love with you.”

Matt Coleman scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Kings. Emanuel Terry had nine points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

The Kings were led by Jackson, who was recently named head coach of the G League Stockton Kings. Joining Jackson on the bench was Doug Christie, another all-time favorite in Sacramento who left his television and radio broadcasting jobs Monday to join Luke Walton’s staff as an assistant coach. Walton was there, too, sitting next to Christie

There were a few more familiar faces in the crowd. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sat in his usual courtside seat. General manager Monte McNair sat along the baseline with De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu.

Injury report

Sacramento held two players out due to injuries. Rookie center Neemias Queta missed the game due to a left ankle injury. Second-year guard Jahmi’us Ramsey was out with a right ankle injury.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Kings selected Queta, a 7-footer from Utah State, with the 39th pick in last week’s NBA draft. The team hopes Queta will be cleared to play in time for the Las Vegas Summer League Aug. 8-17.

Ramsey came out of Texas Tech as the 43rd pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.1 points per game.

Injury report

Sacramento held two players out due to injuries. Rookie center Neemias Queta missed the game due to a left ankle injury. Second-year guard Jahmi’us Ramsey was out with a right ankle injury.

The Kings selected Queta, a 7-footer from Utah State, with the 39th pick in last week’s NBA draft. The team hopes Queta will be cleared to play in time for the Las Vegas Summer League Aug. 8-17.

Ramsey came out of Texas Tech as the 43rd pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.1 points per game.

Heat 80, Lakers 78

Omer Yurtseven turned in a monster performance, posting 27 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Heat over the Lakers. Dru Smith and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 11 points apiece for Miami (1-0).

Devontae Cacok had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lakers (0-1). Austin Reaves had 11 points and six rebounds, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer.

Tuesday’s games

Heat 80, Lakers 78

Warriors 89, Kings 82 (OT)

Wednesday’s games

Warriors vs. Heat, 5 p.m.

Lakers vs. Kings, 8 p.m.