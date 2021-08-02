Sources: Kings center Richaun Holmes agrees to stay in Sacramento on new four-year deal

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) celebrate after Fox’s dunk in the final seconds of the game over the Indiana Pacers at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Monte McNair alleviated the concerns of Kings fans everywhere Monday night as the first day of free agency came to a close, reaching a deal to keep Richaun Holmes in Sacramento for four more years.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the two sides agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $55 million, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal, which can’t be signed until the moratorium ends Aug. 6, includes a player option and a trade kicker.

Holmes has become a huge fan favorite since arriving in Sacramento in 2018. The 27-year-old center and his family took to Twitter to celebrate with Kings fans, who never wavered in their show of love and support for Holmes during the lead up to free agency.

Holmes tweeted: “Sacramento i love you… LETS GET IT!!! #4moreyears #stay22uned”

Holmes’ parents, famous in Sacramento for the “We Won” videos they post on social media following Kings’ victories, also expressed their joy and relief. His father, Richard, tweeted: “Thank you God…And STILL #SacramentoProud”

Holmes was the primary focus in Sacramento when free agency began at 3 p.m. Monday. The Kings agreed to a new two-year, $9 million contract with forward Maurice Harkless and then reached a two-year, $7.65 million deal with center Alex Len, leaving fans anxiously awaiting an update on Holmes.

Holmes was believed to be seeking a four-year deal worth up to $80 million. Due to their salary cap situation, the Kings could only offer about $50 million — or apparently closer to $55 million with possible incentives — using his Early Bird Rights.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Kings were “said to be preparing an offer in the $50 million range to bring back in-demand center Richaun Holmes — with Holmes said to be seeking bigger numbers.” There were multiple reports suggesting rival executives believed Holmes would stay in Sacramento, but the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks were reportedly interested in prying him away.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger noted if Holmes didn’t get a big offer from Toronto, a “likely outcome” if the Raptors were taking Goran Dragic in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry, Holmes could get “squeezed” in this market.

Hollinger wrote: “That could see him returning to Sacramento on an ‘Early Bird’ deal.”

The Kings signed Holmes as a backup center in 2019, but he quickly established himself as the starter. He is coming off the two best years of his career after averaging career highs of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks last season.