Sources: Sacramento Kings re-signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless to new two-year deal

Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) is folded by Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sacramento.The KIngs beat the Mavericks 113-106. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings liked the veteran presence and versatility Maurice Harkless provided after coming to Sacramento at the trade deadline last season. They want to see more of the same next season.

The Kings wasted little time in re-signing Harkless as free agency began Monday, agreeing to a new two-year, $9 million deal, league sources told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harkless, 28, is a nine-year NBA veteran who came into the league from St. John’s as the 15th pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He spent time with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat before coming to Sacramento last season.

The Kings acquired Harkless and Chris Silva in the trade-deadline deal that sent Nemanja Bjelica to Miami. Harkless appeared in 26 games for the Kings and made 20 starts, averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per game. He had 20 points and seven rebounds in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 18 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Harkless provides some positional versatility behind or alongside Harrison Barnes as a veteran combo forward with size, length and toughness. Harkless has appeared in 574 games, posting career averages of 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals.