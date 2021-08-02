2021 NBA free agency: Live updates with latest Sacramento Kings news, notes, trade rumors

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) Drives up the courtin the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Note: This story will be updated throughout the day. More to come before and after the free agency period begins at 3 p.m. PT.

The NBA’s free-agency frenzy is about to begin with nearly 200 players hitting the open market.

Kings center Richaun Holmes will be the primary focus in Sacramento when free agency begins at 3 p.m. PT. Holmes and Kings forward Maurice Harkless will be unrestricted free agents. Kings guard Terence Davis will be a restricted free agent.

The most the Kings can offer Holmes using his Early Bird Rights would be a four-year deal worth about $50 million. Holmes is believed to be seeking closer to $20 million per year, but it remains to be seen whether he will command those kinds of offers. The Kings will have the right to match any offers Holmes receives, but they won’t have the salary cap space unless they can free up money in a deal involving Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes.

Veteran NBA report Marc Stein reported the Kings are “said to be preparing an offer in the $50 million range to bring back in-demand center Richaun Holmes — with Holmes said to be seeking bigger numbers.” There are multiple reports suggesting rival executives believe Holmes will stay in Sacramento, but the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are reportedly interested in prying him away.

More on Holmes

The Athletic’s John Hollinger notes if Holmes doesn’t get a big offer from Toronto, a “likely outcome” if the Raptors take Goran Dragic in a sign-and-trade for Lowry, Holmes could get “squeezed” in this market.

Hollinger wrote: “That could see him returning to Sacramento on an ‘Early Bird’ deal for $11 million; such a deal must be at least a two-year deal, but he could sign for the slightly lower non-taxpayer MLE on a one-year deal with a player option that would let him test the market again next year.”

Top free agents

Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard declined his $36 million player option for next season to become a free agent. He will likely re-sign with the Clippers, but sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports/TNT that Leonard will listen to offers from other teams.

John Collins, F, Atlanta Hawks

Collins turned down a four-year, $90 million extension prior to the 2020-21 season, banking on better offers as a restricted free agent this summer. The Hawks will have the right to match any offer Collins receives. That’s probably what they’ll do after making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

The 36-year-old point guard turned down a whopping $44 million player option to seek even more money after leading the Suns to the NBA Finals. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Paul “appears all but destined to return to Phoenix,” possibly with a new three-year deal worth upwards of $90 million.

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Lowry is top free agent on the market who is likely headed to a new team. ESPN reported the Miami Heat was positioned as the front-runner to acquire Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto.