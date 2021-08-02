Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (51-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -289, Indians +236; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 33, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Indians are 25-28 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Myles Straw with an average of .261.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Emmanuel Clase earned his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Tyler Chatwood registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 83 RBIs and is batting .327.

Rosario leads the Indians with 93 hits and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .273 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).