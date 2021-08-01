Colorado to visit San Diego Sunday

Colorado Rockies (46-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-47, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 35-22 in home games in 2020. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 75 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 13-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 105 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 17, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-3. German Marquez earned his ninth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Yu Darvish took his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado ranks second on the Padres with 20 home runs and is slugging .520.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 55 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).