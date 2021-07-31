Keuchel expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (50-50, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-43, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -169, Indians +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Saturday.

The White Sox are 36-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Indians are 24-27 in road games. Cleveland has a collective .229 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .256.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Jose Ruiz notched his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. James Karinchak registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .234.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 22 home runs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).