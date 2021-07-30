Indians acquire OF Straw from Astros for RHP Maton

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Phil Maton throws out Houston Astros' Abraham Toro at first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Indians made another trade just before the deadline Friday, sending reliever Phil Maton to the AL West-leading Houston Astros for outfielder Myles Straw.

Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for the speedy Straw, who will fill an open outfield spot for the remainder of this season — and maybe beyond.

Maton has been used in a setup role this season, his third with the Indians. The 28-year-old right-hander was 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 38 appearances.

The 26-year-old Straw batted .262 with two homers and 34 RBIs in 98 games for the Astros. He has also scored 44 runs and is currently tied second in the AL with 17 steals in 22 attempts.

Straw has also played well defensively, and did not commit an error over 96 games in center field.

A right-handed hitter, Straw was drafted in the 12th round by Houston in 2015.