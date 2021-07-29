Will bombshell Russell Westbrook trade blow up rumored Kings-Lakers deal for Buddy Hield?

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, second from right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, right, defends along with forward LeBron James during overtime in an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Wizards won 127-124 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Talk of a deal that would have sent Kings guard Buddy Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers came to an abrupt end Thursday when the Lakers pivoted hard and fast to acquire Washington Wizards star Rusell Westbrook instead.

The Kings were reportedly considering an offer that included some combination of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the NBA draft. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported there was momentum toward the completion of a deal at 2 p.m. when Harrell picked up his $9.7 million player option for next season, but 16 minutes later The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers were discussing a deal that would send Kuzma, Harrell, Caldwell-Pope and possibly the No. 22 pick.

One of the hang-ups in a potential Kings-Lakers deal was Harrell’s decision to opt in for next season. When Wojnarowski reported Harrell was opting in, he noted the decision would allow the Lakers to “move toward completing a deal to acquire Kings guard Buddy Hield,” although he noted the deal had not been agreed upon.

That conversation changed quickly when Charania reported the Lakers and Wizards were in serious talks on a trade that would send Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and former MVP, to Los Angeles to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Wojnarowski confirmed the Lakers and Wizards were nearing a deal, but he said the Kings and Lakers were still in communication.