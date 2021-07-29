Live NBA draft/trade tracker: Lakers add No. 22 pick to offer for Kings guard Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield, right, dribbles down court as Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma chases during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Welcome to the 2021 NBA draft and swap meet!

The draft will be held Thursday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the action could start early in the day with any number of trade possibilities throughout the league.

The Kings have the ninth pick in the first round and the 39th overall pick in the second round, but those picks and multiple players, including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, could be traded by the end of the night. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported there were “a lot of teams knocking on the door for Sacramento” at No. 9, noting there’s a high price to move into the top 10 in this draft.

Meanwhile, there were multiple reports that the Kings were discussing a deal that would send Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Philadelphia 76ers and other teams were also showing interest in the Bahamian 3-point bomber. Late Wednesday night, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Lakers had “stepped up their efforts” to acquire Hield by adding the No. 22 pick to a package that would include some combination of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Bagley, who came out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, is another player who could be moved in a draft-day deal.

First-round

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Orlando Magic

9. Sacramento Kings

10. Memphis Grizzlies

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

16. Oklahoma City Thunder

17. New Orleans Pelicans

18. Oklahoma City Thunder

19. New York Knicks

20. Atlanta Hawks

21. New York Knicks

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston Rockets

24. Houston Rockets

25. Los Angeles Clippers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Utah Jazz