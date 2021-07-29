Houston Dynamo face Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action

Real Salt Lake (5-4-5) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-4-8)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +102, Real Salt Lake +243, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home matches. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

Real Salt Lake compiled a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-5-3 in road games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Ariel Lassiter, Nico Lemoine (injured), Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia.

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Andrew Brody, Douglas Martinez, Toni Datkovic.