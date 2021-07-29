Sports

Bou leads New England against New York after 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New England Revolution (10-3-3) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-6-3)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +120, New England +206, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New England faces New York after Gustavo Bou scored two goals against Montreal.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-3 on the road. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

New England: Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo (injured), Matt Turner.

