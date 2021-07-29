Pepi leads FC Dallas against Sporting Kansas City following 3-goal performance

FC Dallas (3-7-5) vs. Sporting Kansas City (9-3-3)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -190, FC Dallas +489, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas plays Sporting Kansas City after Ricardo Pepi scored three goals against Los Angeles.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and recorded 18 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Grayson Barber, Felipe Hernandez, Tyler Freeman.

FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).