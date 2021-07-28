Multiple suitors emerge for Kings’ Buddy Hield as trade talks heat up ahead of NBA draft

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield talks with NBA official Marc Davis after the season was postponed March 11. Hield and the Kings could be begin playing again in late July as the league considers how to reboot. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The trade market for Kings guard Buddy Hield appears to be taking shape with multiple suitors involved in the bidding on the eve of the NBA draft.

The Kings reportedly were already engaged in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers over a deal involving Hield and Kyle Kuzma. Now, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports the Philadelphia 76ers and other teams have shown interest in Hield as well.

These latest talks between the Kings and 76ers appear to be unrelated to Sacramento’s confirmed interest in Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic. Amick noted that a deal sending Hield to Los Angeles in exchange for Kuzma and possibly Montrezl Harrell, if he opts in to the final year of his deal, “appears the most promising thus far.”

“For the Kings, Kuzma (three years, $39 million combined on his deal and Harrell ($9.7 million next season if he opts in) could fit well on the roster that is now being built around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton,” Amick wrote. “A source with knowledge of the talks said Philadelphia also has shown interest (unrelated to Simmons), with other teams believed to be engaged on that front as well. A Hield deal of some sort, it seems, is likely on the horizon.”

Hield, 28, is entering the second year of the four-year, $86 million contract he signed in 2020. He is owed $22.5 million in 2021-21, $20.5 million in 2022-23 and $18.6 million in the final year of the deal.

The 76ers want an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons. Hield doesn’t meet the criteria, but there are other possibilities. One league source — someone not affiliated with either organization — has suggested a deal involving Tobias Harris would make more sense, saying the 76ers might prefer to move Harris to clear salary cap space.

Harris, 29, is a 6-foot-8, 226-pound forward who averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. He is owed $112.9 million over the next three seasons after signing a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers in 2019. One way for the Kings to match salaries would be to include Delon Wright ($8.5 million) in the deal.

Hield would provide much-need floor spacing for the 76ers, who feature All-Star center Joel Embiid, or the Lakers, who are trying to put the right pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hield averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He shot 40.6% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, down from 43.1% in 2017-18 and 42.7% in 2018-19.