Report: Kings and Lakers have discussed trade involving Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts to out of bounds ball in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to add talent around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis following their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Chris Paul have been mentioned as possible targets for the Lakers, but talks with the Kings regarding a trade for Buddy Hield have reportedly gained some traction. Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania the Kings and Lakers have discussed a deal that would send Hield to Los Angeles and bring Kyle Kuzma to Sacramento.

Hield, 28, averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He shot 40.6% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, down from 43.1% in 2017-18 and 42.7% in 2018-19.

Hield is entering the second year of the four-year, $86 million contract he signed in 2020. He is owed $22.5 million in 2021-21, $20.5 million in 2022-23 and $18.6 million in the final year of the deal.

Kuzma, 26, averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. He had his two best seasons under Kings coach Luke Walton, who coached the Lakers from 2016-19. Kuzma, a 6-foot-10, 221-pound small forward, averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 2018-19.

Kuzma is entering the first year of a three-year, $39 million contract with the Lakers. He is scheduled to earn $13 million each of the next three years.