Alejandra Valencia y Luis Álvarez apuntan y aciertan en la medalla de bronce

Bronze meallists Alejandra Valencia and Luis Álvarez of México pose on the podium after the mixed team finals during the archery events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 24. Agencia EFE

Los mexicanos Alejandra Valencia y Luis Álvarez apuntaron con sus flechas a la medalla de bronce y acertaron de pleno, lo que les condujo al podio de Tokio 2020 en equipos mixtos de tiro con arco.

No habían podido en la semifinal con la pareja surcoreana An San y Kim Je Deok, que se impuso por un claro 5-1 y terminaría luego por ganar el oro.

Pero en la lucha por el bronce Valencia y Álvarez derrotaron por 6-2 a los turcos Yasemin Anagoz y Mete Gazoz.

Luis Álvarez of México in action during the mixed team semifinals against South Korea during the Archery events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan. DIEGO AZUBEL Agencia EFE

Los mexicanos se llevaron dos puntos en los sets primero, tercero y cuarto y los turcos los dos del segundo

Alejandra Valencia fue cuarta en Río de Janeiro 2016 y campeona de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019, además de subcampeona mundial por equipos en 2017.

México entró de esta manera en el medallero de los Juegos en la primera jornada.

Bronze medals for Mexican archers

Mexicans Alejandra Valencia and Luis Álvarez pointed their arrows at the bronze medal and hit the mark, which led them to the podium at Tokyo 2020 in mixed archery teams.

They were unable to advance past the semifinals against South Korean pair An San and Kim Je Deok, who prevailed by a clear 5-1 and would finish later by winning the gold.

Alejandra Valencia of México in action next to team mate Luis Álvarez at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field during the Mixed Teams round of 8 between Meéico and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. DIEGO AZUBEL Agencia EFE

But in the fight for the bronze Valencia and Álvarez defeated the Turks Yasemin Anagoz and Mete Gazoz 6-2.

The Mexicans took two points in the first, third and fourth sets and the Turks both in the second

Alejandra Valencia was fourth in Río de Janeiro 2016 and champion of the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, as well as world team runner-up in 2017.

In this way, México entered the medal table of the Games on the first day.