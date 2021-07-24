Rougned Odor helps Yankees rally for 4-3 win over Red Sox

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, strikes out swinging in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees. They are 3-9 this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner’s RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton’s bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs — one earned — in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona past Chicago.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games.

Merrill Kelly (7-7) was the winner, and former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Young also homered for Arizona. Willson Contreras connected for Chicago.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings in another outstanding performance and Baltimore beat fading Washington.

Harvey (5-10) allowed only one baserunner — Trea Turner hit a double in the fourth. The right-hander struck out four.

Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth. Washington, which scratched ace Max Scherzer before the game because of triceps discomfort, has lost 14 of its last 19.

Dillon Tate worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Juan Soto homered for the Nationals. Jon Lester (3-5) was the loser.

MARLINS 3, PADRES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead, but Miami rallied late to beat San Diego,

Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar’s single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.

Braxton Garrett (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in the longest start of his career. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi García got his 15th save in 17 chances with a scoreless ninth.

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers hit his first major league home run, a solo shot in the third.