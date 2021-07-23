Former Duke star Jalen Johnson disputes ‘red flag’ warnings as NBA Draft approaches

Duke’s Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Former Duke star Jalen Johnson has been dogged by questions about his commitment for months leading up to the NBA Draft. He got a chance to address those questions Friday in a Zoom session with reporters during his pre-draft media availability.

Johnson, a potential target for the Kings with the No. 9 pick, believes his character has been unfairly impugned since he left Duke in February in order to prepare for the draft. Once tabbed by ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony as a “dark horse candidate for the No. 1 pick,” Johnson has fallen down draft boards amid widespread reports of “red flags” in his file.

“Those really aren’t red flags,” Johnson said. “People say a lot of things about me, but they say those things without knowing me. … I don’t like seeing that stuff and I know my parents see that stuff, and I know it hurts them, because at the end of the day these people are making judgments without knowing me, without speaking to me, without saying a word to me. So the fact that people are saying I’m a bad-character kid off essentially a decision I made — a 19 year old kid made — it’s kind of crazy at the end of the day. Whoever’s saying that, it’s just not true, so I’m just excited to get into the league and kind of just shine a better light on my name.”

Johnson confirmed he recently participated in a pre-draft workout with the Kings after he was spotted in Sacramento on Saturday. He said the workout went well and he was able to showcase how his game has grown since he left Duke. He said becoming a more consistent shooter was his biggest point of emphasis.

“Working out with Sacramento was a great workout,” Johnson said. “They said nothing but positive things. They said I had a good workout, just seeing a lot of things that have improved about my game from the last time people have seen me.”

Johnson is a 6-foot-9 ¼, 220-pound playmaking combo forward with impressive athleticism and a 7-0 ¼ wingspan. He appeared in only 13 games and averaged just 21.4 minutes per game for Duke, but he posted per-36-minute averages of 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals. He shot 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, although he converted just 63.2% of his free throws for the Blue Devils.

Johnson missed time at Duke with a foot injury and later left the program to prepare for the draft. He was asked about that decision following a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

“I honestly think I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today if I hadn’t left early,” Johnson said. “I’ve prepared myself. I’m in the best position and ready for this next step. I think I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been.”

Johnson said he has been “killing these workouts” in the weeks leading up to the draft, reminding NBA coaches, scouts and executives why was considered one of the top recruits in the country coming out of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin.

Some still project Johnson as a top-10 pick. Others have him falling out of the lottery with some predicting he will slide into the 20s. Johnson said he isn’t worried about where he gets drafted. He just wants an opportunity to prove himself in the NBA.

“I don’t care about where I get picked,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, wherever I get picked, that’s where it’s meant to be. I’m just trusting, wherever I get picked, I know it doesn’t matter where you get picked. That’s not what’s going to keep you in the league. What’s going to keep you in the league is how hard you work from the day you do get drafted, so that’s the mindset I’ve had going into the draft. I’m just very grateful to be in this position.”