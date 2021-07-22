Here’s what free agent Richaun Holmes wants after two career years with Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) Drives up the courtin the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Richaun Holmes isn’t just looking out for himself as he hits the market as one of the NBA’s best free agent centers. He also has to do what’s right for his family.

Holmes, 27, is entering free agency after enjoying the two best years of his career with the Kings. Holmes flourished and became a fan favorite in Sacramento while setting himself up for a big payday this summer.

Holmes discussed his time in Sacramento and the road ahead during an interview with Stadium’s Shams Charania. Holmes said he is “very excited” about becoming a free agent and alluded to the possibility of joining a playoff team.

“Never really been in a position like this before,” Holmes said. “Heard about it from former teammates and other guys, so I’m definitely excited about being in this position, and, honestly, I feel like I can fit anywhere. The way I play, my play style, what I bring, any team is going to need that, especially playoff teams. That’s something that’s going to be sought after, so I feel like my play style can fit anywhere.”

Holmes came out of Bowling Green as the 37th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Phoenix Suns before coming to Sacramento.

The Kings signed Holmes to a two-year, $9.8 million contract to backup Dewayne Dedmon, who had just signed a three-year, $40 million deal, but Holmes outplayed Dedmon and quickly established himself as the team’s starting center. Holmes averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks last season for the Kings, who missed the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season.

Holmes could command $15 million to $20 million per year, a figure that would be impossible for the Kings to match unless they clear significant salary cap space in a trade involving Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes or Marvin Bagley III. Holmes has expressed his desire to stay in Sacramento, where he and his family have been warmly embraced, but the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and other teams are expected to pursue him. If Holmes leaves, the Kings might have to look to the NBA Draft or free agency to find a replacement.

Holmes was asked what kind of advice he has received as he prepares to become a free agent.

“I think the biggest piece of advice that I received, and it’s really simple, but it actually resonated with me,” Holmes said. “It’s just: Do what’s best for you and your family. You know what I’m saying? The people around me — I have a son, a 6-year-old son, (and) where I go next is going to be a big implication on him. My parents, they work with me. My brothers work with me, so it’s really a decision that’s not only effecting me but effecting everybody’s livelihood around me, so I’m making sure I don’t take any of those decisions or any of those people’s lives for granted, that I’m really trying to make sure I make a decision that’s best not only for me, but for them as well. So I think that’s the main thing, just making sure I put myself in a good position to continue to flourish as well as my family.”