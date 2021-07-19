Colin Kaepernick to release ‘deeply personal’ children’s book about race and adoption

Turlock son Colin Kaepernick has written a children’s book, ‘I Color Myself Different,’ which will be released in April 2022. Kaepernick Publishing

Colin Kaepernick is set to release a “deeply personal” children’s book based on his experience of being adopted into a white family, he tweeted Thursday.

The picture book, “I Color Myself Different,” will be released in April, according to a news release. It discusses a kindergarten exercise during which Kaepernick drew his family with a yellow crayon and then used a brown crayon to illustrate himself, he recalls.

That was the moment when things became clear to Kaepernick that he was different, the new release states. He knew that acknowledging those differences would encourage people to be more accepting of themselves and others.

In a tweet, Turlock-reared Kaepernick shared how excited he was to release the book alongside publishing company Scholastic. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose,” he said in the new release.

Parents Rick and Teresa Kaepernick moved their family to Turlock from Wisconsin when Colin was 4 years old. The youth became a standout athlete at Pitman High, from which he graduated in 2006 before attending the University of Nevada-Reno.

Colin’s parents lost two infant sons to heart disease, which led him to become a strong supporter of Modesto-based nonprofit Camp Taylor, which offers camp programs for children with heart disease.

Kaepernick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL draft and as quarterback led the team to the Super Bowl in 2013.

He started a national debate in 2016 when he began kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” in silent protest of police brutality and racial injustices. He was let go by the 49ers in spring 2017 and has not been signed by another team.

The civil rights activist since then has launched three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media and Kaepernick Publishing. All advocate for the liberation of Black and Brown people via storytelling, systems change and political education.

In October, Kaepernick will release a book on policing and prisons, titled “Abolition for the People.” It features a collection of 30 essays from political prisoners, grassroots and formerly incarcerated community organizers, scholars and family members whose loved one was killed as a result of anti-Black terrorism, the news release states.

Both it and “I Color Myself Different” are available for pre-order. For more information, go to www.kaepernickpublishing.com.