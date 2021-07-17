Velasquez expected to start as Phillies host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (40-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (45-45, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.63 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Marlins -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will face off on Saturday.

The Phillies are 25-17 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .397 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .518.

The Marlins have gone 18-30 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .482.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-0. Jordan Holloway earned his second victory and Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Zach Eflin took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 55 RBIs and is batting .232.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 31 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.95 ERA

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Aaron Nola: (covid-19), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (covid-19), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Marlins: Zach Thompson: (illness), Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).