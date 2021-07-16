NBA lottery prospect Kai Jones has apparent pre-draft workout with Sacramento Kings

Texas forward Kai Jones (22) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Apparently Arkansas guard Moses Moody wasn’t the only projected NBA lottery pick to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Kings on Friday.

Texas big man Kai Jones followed Moody to social media to show off a purple Kings practice jersey, posting a photo to his Instagram story along with the words: “Great work.”

Jones, 20, is a 6-foot-11 ½, 221-pound power forward/center from the Bahamas. He posted relatively modest averages of 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game as a sophomore at Texas, but he’s an intriguing prospect with a 7-1 ¾ wingspan and a lot of upside. He’s an above-the-rim finisher who runs the floor well and shot 38.2% from 3-point range on 2.1 attempts per game. He has the tools to be a versatile defender and big-time shot blocker.

Tankathon.com ranks Jones as the third-best center in the draft behind Scottie Barnes and Isaiah Jackson. The site currently projects Jones going to the Denver Nuggets at No. 26, but Jones has made a significant move up many draft boards.

NBADraftRoom.com currently projects the Kings will take Jones at No. 9. The site notes: “Kai is on the rise thanks to a very solid sophomore season and great combine measurements. It’s rare to find a 6-11 player with twitchy athleticism and a smooth 3pt shot. He’d be a perfect fit in the frontcourt for the Kings.”

A more detailed breakdown from NBA Draft Room goes on to say: “Extra long, bouncy and quick off his feet, Kai Jones has all the upside and all the tools to be a lottery pick, even though his college production doesn’t jump out at you. His activity around the rim is impressive and his open court ability at over 6-11 really stands out. He plays above the rim with ease and finishes most of his moves with a dunk.”