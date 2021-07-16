Sports

Rangers agree to terms on 1-year deal with F Julien Gauthier

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract.

President and general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday.

Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston.

The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists.

The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

