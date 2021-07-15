Source: Another projected first-round pick has pre-draft workout with Sacramento Kings

Standford’s Ziaire Williams participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Stanford small forward Ziaire Williams is one of the biggest mysteries in this year’s NBA Draft. He shined as a five-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School, but lost some luster in his lone college season during a pandemic year when many people struggled to do anything with any normalcy.

The Kings are among the NBA teams evaluating Williams’ game as the July 29 draft draws near. A league source told The Sacramento Bee that Williams participated in a pre-draft workout Wednesday in Sacramento, giving the Kings an opportunity to assess his upside as a pro prospect.

Williams is no longer projected as a top-10 pick, but he could be an intriguing option if the Kings trade back from No. 9 or acquire another first-round pick. The 19-year-old wing shows up anywhere from No. 14 to No. 26 in a random sampling of recent mock drafts. Williams visited the Kings’ facility the same day as Gonzaga small forward Corey Kispert and a day after Baylor guard Jared Butler, who is projected as a late first-round pick.

Tankathon.com ranks Williams as the fifth-best small forward in the draft behind Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Johnson, Kispert and Franz Wagner. Other draft boards have him behind the likes of Trey Murphy III and Vrenz Bleijenbergh, who worked out for the Kings on Monday, sources said.

Williams was measured at 6-foot-9 ¾ with a 6-10 ¼ wingspan at the NBA Combine. He is slightly built at 188 pounds and will need to increase his strength, but with his size, length, athleticism, agility and instincts he has the tools to be a versatile and effective defender.

Williams won regional and state player of the year awards on a state championship Sierra Canyon team that included BJ Boston, Bronny James and Zaire Wade. Williams was named a McDonald’s All-American and went to Stanford as the highest-rated prospect in program history, but his time there was complicated by family tragedies and the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinal spent much of its season on the road living out of hotel rooms due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. Williams’ season was further disrupted when he left the team due to two deaths in the family.

Williams posted relatively modest numbers over 20 games with the Cardinal, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in his college debut against Alabama and later posted a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a Jan. 7 win over Washington, but he didn’t do that consistently.

Williams shot just 37.4% from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range. Those percentages were alarming, but Williams converted 79.6% at the free-throw line and showed good form on his jumper.

The numbers at Stanford were disappointing, but the talent is there. If Williams can find his stroke as a shooter, improve his strength and reach his potential as a defender, he could be one of the biggest steals in the draft.