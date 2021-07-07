Milwaukee to visit New York Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-37, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head to play the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets are 25-11 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers are 25-17 on the road. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .394.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Brandon Woodruff registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .251.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).