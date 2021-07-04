DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .326.

The Giants are 26-19 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Buster Posey leads the team with a .548 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone secured his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Ryan Buchter registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs and is batting .249.

Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .247 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).