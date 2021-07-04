Ray scheduled to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-36, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-38, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (6-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -156, Rays +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .432.

The Rays are 24-20 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .362.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Adam Cimber secured his second victory and Santiago Espinal went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Shane McClanahan registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 27 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 76 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .302 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Rays: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).