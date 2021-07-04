Los Angeles to visit Washington Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-31, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-41, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (5-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +570, Dodgers -886; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Nationals Sunday.

The Nationals are 24-21 in home games in 2020. Washington's lineup has 90 home runs this season, Kyle Schwarber leads them with 25 homers.

The Dodgers have gone 24-18 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 18, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Brusdar Graterol secured his first victory and Gavin Lux went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Wander Suero registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro ranks second on the Nationals with 74 hits and has 34 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 18 home runs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Trea Turner: (finger), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).