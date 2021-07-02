Sports

Reds deal Cubs seventh straight loss behind Gray, Votto

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer dives and fields the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
CINCINNATI

Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

Ian Happ singled for Chicago with two out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out swinging for the final out.

