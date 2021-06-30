Lester expected to start for Washington against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-33, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (1-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +108, Rays -127; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 23-18 on their home turf. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .249 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .310.

The Rays have gone 24-17 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .391 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .484 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Joe Ross notched his fifth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Rich Hill registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .580.

Meadows leads the Rays with 54 RBIs and is batting .239.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .278 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).