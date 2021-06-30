Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (41-39, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-36, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Mariners +175; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 17-17 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit an MLB-leading 116 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 26 homers.

The Mariners are 17-23 in road games. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .291, last in the league. Ty France leads the team with a mark of .348.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-3. Robbie Ray earned his sixth victory and Marcus Semien went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Toronto. Rafael Montero took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .685.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 80 hits and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).