Astros take 3-game slide into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (26-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-32, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -330, Orioles +265; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 26-15 in home games in 2020. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .341.

The Orioles are 14-28 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .554.

The Orioles won the last meeting 13-3. Alexander Wells notched his first victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Baltimore. Ralph Garza Jr. registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 34 extra base hits and is batting .300.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 14 home runs and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .299 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .230 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (forearm), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).