Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

By CHRIS LEHOURITES AP Sports Writer

Venus Williams of the US celebrates winning the women's singles first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Venus Williams of the US celebrates winning the women's singles first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
WIMBLEDON, England

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.

Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

