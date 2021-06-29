Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break.

Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf on May 17.

Trout’s injury is more than 50% healed, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Trout will go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. He is eligible to return July 17, when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break.

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president on June 24, 2019, taking over from Jeff Idelson, who had held the job since 2008.

Mead announced on April 16 he was quitting in mid-May. Idelson returned as interim president May 15 and will stay on the job until Rawitch starts, the Hall said Monday.

NFL

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The late John Facenda, a longtime narrator of NFL highlights whose voice became synonymous with the league, has won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Facenda was a television news anchor in Philadelphia when NFL Films creator Ed Sabol heard his distinct voice describing some highlights in 1965. Sabol invited Facenda to read scripts, leading to a job Facenda held for 19 years until his death in 1984 at 71.

OLYMPICS

NEW YORK (AP) — Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.

In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

SYDNEY (AP) — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skill development following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Basketball Australia issued a statement early Tuesday local time to confirm Simmons’ decision to pull out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

SOCCER

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — Lionel Messi has become Argentina’s most capped international player.

The 34-year-old Messi started the Copa America match against Bolivia at the Arena Pantanal on Monday, marking his 148th appearance for the national team and beating the previous record held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005.

OBITUARY

CHICAGO (AP) — Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday following a lengthy illness, the teams announced. She was 85.

The teams said she died at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

A creator of Cloisonné jewelry, Martyl Reinsdorf designed five of the Bulls’ six NBA championship rings as well as the White Sox’s 2005 World Series ring. Known as “Grandma Martyl,” she also created and distributed more than 1 million coloring books, crayons, markers and toys to hospitals, orphanages and shelters around the world.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg “Da Bull” Noll, who became a surfing legend by combining a gregarious, outsized personality with the courage and skill to ride bigger, more powerful waves than anyone had ever attempted, has died. He was 84.

Noll, who had lived in the picturesque, seaside town of Crescent City, California, died Monday of natural causes, according to an Instagram post from his son’s company, Noll Surfboards.

One of the first and arguably one of the greatest big-wave riders, Noll was much more than a surfer. He was also an entrepreneur who helped transform the sport with his Greg Noll surfboards, which were among the first to be built from balsa wood, a substance that made them more maneuverable and light enough for most people to use.