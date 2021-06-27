Crawford takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the White Sox Sunday.

The White Sox are 27-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Mariners are 16-21 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the MLB. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .353.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fifth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Carlos Rodon registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and is batting .239.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).