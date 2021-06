CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho, right, heads the ball next to teammate Mustafa Kizza (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic’s corner with the back of his head.