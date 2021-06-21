Sports
DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50 as Mets beat Braves 4-2
Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener.
DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a fifth-inning fly ball into a ground-rule double.
Jeff McNeil came off the injured list and singled as a pinch-hitter for deGrom during the fifth, then scored on Dominic Smith’s three-run double.
Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finished the two-hitter, with Díaz getting his 15th save.
Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings in his first big league start.
Comments