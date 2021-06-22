Live NBA Draft Lottery tracker: Which team gets No. 1 pick? Can Kings jump into top four?

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham slam-dunks the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla. Cunningham is The Associated Press Big 12 newcomer of the year and a member of the All-Big 12 first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File) AP

Note: This story will be updated with news, notes and results of Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

The day of the NBA Draft Lottery is traditionally one of the biggest days on the Sacramento sports calendar.

The league fires up the old ping-pong ball machine to determine which of the year’s biggest losers will be the biggest winners on draft night. The Kings haven’t been awarded the No. 1 pick since 1989, but they’ll try their luck again when the lottery is held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Kings will likely receive the No. 9 or No. 10 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, but they have a 4.5% chance of getting the No. 1 pick and a 20.3% chance of landing in the top four. The most prized prospect in this year’s draft will be Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound point guard who averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman at Oklahoma State.

Can the Kings defy the odds to secure a top pick? We’ll update this story with news, notes, analysis and results of the draft lottery, so check back throughout the day for more.

Who’s No. 1?

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic enter the lottery with virtually identical odds with a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, a 13.4% chance at No. 2, a 12.7% chance at No. 3 and an 11.9% chance at No. 4.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers enter with an 11.5% chance at No. 1, an 11.4% chance at No. 2, an 11.2% chance at No. 3 and an 11% chance at No. 4. The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 9% chance at the No. 1 pick with a 37.2% chance of landing in the top four. The Toronto Raptors are next with a 7.5% chance at No. 1 and a 31.9% chance at the top four.

Odds for Kings

The Kings tied the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth-worst record in the league. The Bulls won a tiebreaker for the No. 8 pre-lottery draft position with the Kings at No. 9 and the Pelicans at No. 10.

The tiebreaker benefits the Bulls and Kings over the Pelicans if none of them move up in the lottery. However, the three teams still share identical odds of vaulting into the top four with a 4.5% chance at No. 1, a 4.8% chance at No. 2, a 5.2% chance at No. 3 and a 5.7% chance at No. 4. The Kings are far more likely to end up at No. 9 (46.4%) or No. 10 (29.4%).

Draft capital

Jumping into the top four could make this a truly memorable draft in Oklahoma City, where Thunder general manager Sam Presti has stockpiled 38 draft picks over the next seven years.

Oklahoma City has three first-round picks and three second-round picks this year. The Thunder has its own pick (with a 45.1% chance of landing in the top four) as well as Boston’s pick at No. 16 and Miami’s pick at No. 18. Don’t be surprised if Presti packages some of these picks in a trade.

The Rockets also have three first-round picks this year. The Magic, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks each have two first-round picks.