Rangers look to end 6-game losing streak against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (44-29, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (25-46, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +113, Athletics -131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rangers are 8-16 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 13-13 against division opponents. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with a mark of .376.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 25 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).