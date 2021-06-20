Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (44-28, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (37-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Athletics +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will meet on Sunday.

The Yankees are 18-17 on their home turf. New York has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .279.

The Athletics have gone 19-10 away from home. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with a mark of .378.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Chad Green recorded his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Jesus Luzardo took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 15 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 19 home runs and is slugging .607.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).