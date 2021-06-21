Jackpot: Kings go big after vaulting to No. 2 pick in simulated lottery and mock draft

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

A bolt of lightning struck Sacramento when the Kings were awarded the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, sending shockwaves of electricity and excitement coursing through the city.

Can lightning strike twice? Can the Kings defy the odds again to secure another top pick in another star-studded draft? We’ll have to wait to find out how the Kings fare with general manager Monte McNair representing the franchise in Tuesday’s draft lottery, but in the meantime let’s have a little fun.

The Sacramento Bee went to Tankathon.com to conduct a simulated lottery and mock draft. In our simulation, the Kings hit the jackpot, vaulting seven spots from their pre-lottery position to land the No. 2 pick for the second time in four years.

Last time, former Kings general manager Vlade Divac used the pick to select Duke star Marvin Bagley III over the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young. This time, in our simulation, the Kings selected 20-year-old USC center Evan Mobley, addressing what could be an area of need if Richaun Holmes leaves in free agency this summer.

The odds of this actually happening are not in Sacramento’s favor, but it is possible. The Kings have a 20.3% chance of landing in the top four with a 4.5% chance at No. 1, a 4.8% chance at No. 2, a 5.2% chance at No. 3 and a 5.7% chance at No. 4. However, they are far more likely to receive the No. 9 (46.4%) or No. 10 (29.4%) pick, which would change the look of their draft board.

Will the basketball gods smile on the Kings once more as they search for a way out of a 15-year playoff drought? Here’s how it happened in our simulation.

1. Orlando Magic

Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, 6-8, 220, Oklahoma State

The Magic gets a phenomenal talent to jumpstart the rebuild after shipping out Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier at the trade deadline. Cunningham is NBA ready with tremendous size, an impressive 7-0 ¼ wingspan and an elite skill set. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals at Oklahoma State.

2. Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, PF/C, 7-0, 215, USC

The Kings vault seven spots to land the No. 2 pick for the second time in four years, giving them a second chance to land a transcendent big man to pair with De’Aaron Fox. Mobley will need time to fill out his frame, but he is an immensely talented 19-year-old big man with agility, perimeter skills, versatility and enormous potential as a multipositional defender. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists at USC.

3. Toronto Raptors

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, 6-4, 205, Gonzaga

As Kyle Lowry enters free agency, the Raptors jump four spots to land a fresh new floor leader in Suggs. The gifted young guard provides intensity and positional versatility at both ends of the floor with a proven ability to get buckets and stops. He posted per-36 averages of 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals for Gonzaga last season.

4. Houston Rockets

Jalen Green, SG, 6-6, 180, G League Ignite

The Rockets are disappointed to fall out of the top three, but they won’t be disappointed in Green. In this simulation, they get an elite scorer who averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals for G League Ignite, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range at 82.9% at the free-throw line.

5. Detroit Pistons

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, 6-7, 217, G League Ignite

Tough break for the Pistons, who had a 52.1% chance of landing in the top three and a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Still, they come away with an intriguing young talent who possesses great size, elite athleticism and a massive 7-2 wingspan. He shot just 38.7% in the G League but averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per 36 minutes.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, 6-9, 225, Florida State

Often compared to Draymond Green, Barnes has great size, length and basketball IQ with a 7-2 wingspan, special passing skills and the ability to guard all five positions. He has a long way to go before he’ll be an effective scorer in the NBA, but he still has a lot to offer.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Johnson, PF, 6-9, 220, Duke

Johnson could be a nice addition to a team that features some young talent with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro. Johnson has dropped on some draft boards after leaving Duke early, but he’s a gifted a versatile player who posted per-36 averages of 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals in 13 games for the Blue Devils.

8. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota)

Keon Johnson, SG/SF, 6-5, 185, Tennessee

The Warriors get this top-three protected pick from the Timberwolves as part of the D’Angelo Russell/Andrew Wiggins trade. They use it to bring in an explosive athlete with tremendous upside at both ends of the floor.

9. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)

Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, 6-2, 205, Baylor

Orlando gets this top-four protected pick from the Bulls as part of the Nikola Vucevic/Wendell Carter Jr. trade. The Magic picks a guard who has improved as a shooter and playmaker while establishing himself as one of the most dogged defenders in this draft.

10. New Orleans Pelicans

Moses Moody, SG, 6-6, 205, Arkansas

The Pelicans improve their wing depth with a promising 3-and-D prospect who can space the floor and defend multiple positions with a 7-foot wingspan.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Alperen Sengun, C, 6-10, 240, Turkey

The Hornets get an intriguing young big who was named MVP of the Turkish BSL at age 18 after averaging 19 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37 games for Beskitas.

12. San Antonio Spurs

James Bouknight, SG, 6-5, 190, UConn

The Spurs probably wouldn’t mind seeing Sengun fall to them here, but if he’s not available they could go with Bouknight, an explosive and versatile guard who can score at all three levels and play in multiple lineup configurations.

13. Indiana Pacers

Cory Kispert, SF, 6-7, 220, Gonzaga

The Pacers would be happy to have Kispert. He’s NBA ready, might be the best shooter in this draft and should fit in no matter what they decide to do with their roster and coaching staff.

14. Golden State Warriors

Franz Wagner, SF, 6-8, 205, Michigan

The Warriors could roll the dice a little here with someone like Josh Giddey, but in this simulation they use their second lottery pick to add more wing depth with a two-way combo forward who can guard multiple positions.

15. Washington Wizards

Josh Giddey, PG/SG, 6-8, 205, Adelaide 36ers

The Wizards get a multipositional guard who posted triple-doubles in the NBL at age 18, giving them a dynamic and versatile option behind Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)

Jared Butler, PG/SG, 6-3, 190, Baylor

The Thunder uses its second first-round pick to bring in an NBA-ready combo guard who can make plays, get buckets and get stops at either backcourt spot.

17. Memphis Grizzlies

Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, 6-8, 185, Stanford

The Grizzlies add some wing depth with the former Sierra Canyon High School star who struggled as a freshman at Stanford, averaging 10.7 points on 37.4% shooting from the field and 29.1% shooting from 3-point range.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami)

Day’Ron Sharpe, PF/C, 6-11, 265, North Carolina

OKC gets its third first-round pick as part of a pick swap with the Heat. This time the Thunder selects a 19-year-old big man who posted per-36 averages of 17.8 points and 14.2 rebounds at North Carolina.

19. New York Knicks

Jaden Springer, PG/SG, 6-4, 205, Tennessee

The Knicks are reportedly shopping their two first-round picks, but if they keep this one they could take a promising 18-year-old combo guard who is considered one of the better perimeter defenders in the draft.

20. Atlanta Hawks

Chris Duarte, SG, 6-6, 190, Oregon

The Hawks add a terrific shooter who is NBA ready at age 24 after shooting 53.2% from the field, 42.4% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line as a senior at Oregon.

21. New York Knicks (via Dallas)

Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, 6-10 ½, 206, Kentucky

Again, if they keep the pick, the Knicks can go big with Jackson, an explosive athlete who rebounds, blocks shots and shows offensive upside.

22. Los Angeles Lakers

Sharife Cooper, PG, 6-0, 165, Auburn

Cooper lacks size and shot just 22.8% from 3-point range as a freshman at Auburn, but he got to the free-throw line 8.6 times per game and converted 82.5% while averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

23. Houston Rockets (via Portland)

Usman Garuba, PF/C, 6-9, 230, Real Madrid

After grabbing Green at No. 4, the Rockets use this pick to select a young big with size, versatility, toughness and elite abilities at the defensive end.

24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee)

Ayo Dosunmu, PG/SG, 6-5, 185, Illinois

With their third first-round picks, the Rockets add some backcourt depth with Dosunmu, who was one of the best two-way guards in the college game.

25. Los Angeles Clippers

Kai Jones, PF/C, 6-11, 220, Texas

Jones is projected to go quite a bit higher in some mock drafts, but in this simulation the Clippers get the young big man with defensive versatility and offensive upside.

26. Denver Nuggets

Greg Brown, PF, 6-9, 205, Texas

Brown has potential at both ends of the floor after posting per-36 averages of 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a freshman at Texas.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Neemias Queta, C, 7-0 ¼, 226, Utah State

Queta will be 22 years old before the draft is held, but he’s an interesting prospect who showed good all-around game while averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior at Utah State.

28. Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Christopher, SG, 6-5, 215, Arizona State

The 76ers know they need shooting after losing Game 7 to the Hawks on Sunday. Christopher shot just 43.2% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range as a freshman at Arizona State, but his 80% free-throw shooting suggests he could improve on the perimeter.

29. Phoenix Suns

Tre Mann, PG/SG, 6-5, 190, Florida

Fresh off their run to the Western Conference finals — and maybe beyond — the Suns snag a versatile guard who can run the pick-and-roll, shoot 3s and rebound while playing on or off the ball.

30. Utah Jazz

Filip Petrusev, PF/C, 6-11, 225, Mega Bemax

After spending two seasons at Gonzaga, the 21-year-old big man averaged 21.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range in Serbia last season.