Urso’s late goal lifts Orlando City over Toronto FC 3-2

Júnior Urso scored on a give-and-go with Chris Mueller in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Orlando City (4-1-3) opened the scoring 49 seconds into the match with Tesho Akindele slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Nani made it 2-0 with a header to finish Akindele’s cross in the eighth minute. Silvester van der Water’s pressure of goalkeeper Quentin Westberg near the end line created the opportunity.

Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto FC (1-5-2) within one with a header off the goalkeeper’s deflection in the 10th minute. Jonathan Osorio smashed Alejandro Pozuelo’s pass into the top of the net to tie it in the 39th minute for Toronto.

Toronto was technically the home side, still in its temporary home at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, and the game was played without a crowd.